2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2019 06710

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ELIZABETH JANICE GAGE

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ELIZABETH JANICE GAGE, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from ELIZABETH JANICE GAGE to JANICE GAGE, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 2nd day of October 2019, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Elizabeth Janice Gage-Day

Elizabeth Janice Gage-Day

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 30, September 6, 2019