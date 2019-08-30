CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2019 06710
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2019 06710
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ELIZABETH JANICE GAGE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ELIZABETH JANICE GAGE, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from ELIZABETH JANICE GAGE to JANICE GAGE, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 2nd day of October 2019, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Elizabeth Janice Gage-Day
Elizabeth Janice Gage-Day
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. August 30, September 6, 2019
0 comments