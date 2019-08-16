On,November 14, 2019, at 10:00am the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy storage charges incurred against same:

White, 1994 Chevrolet, P30, Motorhome, VIN 1GBJP37W3E3324226, Ok plate# 791AFZ, stored by Maya Gripper of Abq, last known registered owner in 2014,was Kipp J Davis of OKC, Ok. Storage amount,& fees as of 8/7/19 were 489.18. Cash in hand at time of sale. Coronado Auto Recyclers, Inc. dba Coronado Storage Plus, 9320 San Pedro NE, Abq, NM (505)821-0442.

HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 2019