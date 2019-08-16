No. CV 2019 005517
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2019 005517
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rhonda AnnaBelle Morales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rhonda AnnaBelle Morales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rhonda AnnaBelle Morales
Proposed Name
Rhonda AnnaBelle Smid
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 3rd day of September 2019, at the hour of 2:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rhonda AnnaBelle Morales
Rhonda AnnaBelle Morales
HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 2019
