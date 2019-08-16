SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2019 005517

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Rhonda AnnaBelle Morales

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rhonda AnnaBelle Morales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Rhonda AnnaBelle Morales

Proposed Name

Rhonda AnnaBelle Smid

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 3rd day of September 2019, at the hour of 2:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Rhonda AnnaBelle Morales

Rhonda AnnaBelle Morales

HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 2019