STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 006272

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Catarina Mamie Armijo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Catarina Mamie Armijo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Maria Catarina Mamie Armijo

Proposed Name

Katie Marie Armijo

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 5 day of September 2019, at the hour of 2:45 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Katie McBride

Katie McBride

HCS Pub. August 9, 16, 2019