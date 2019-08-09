No. CV 2019 006272
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 006272
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Catarina Mamie Armijo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Catarina Mamie Armijo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maria Catarina Mamie Armijo
Proposed Name
Katie Marie Armijo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 5 day of September 2019, at the hour of 2:45 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Katie McBride
Katie McBride
HCS Pub. August 9, 16, 2019
0 comments