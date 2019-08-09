No. CV 2019 006293
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Helen Jean Hochard
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Helen Jean Hochard, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Helen Jean Hochard
Proposed Name
Helen Jean Varos
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of SEP 05 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Helen Jean Hochard
Helen Jean Hochard
HCS Pub. August 9, 16, 2019
