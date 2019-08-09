SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2019 006293

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Helen Jean Hochard

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Helen Jean Hochard, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Helen Jean Hochard

Proposed Name

Helen Jean Varos

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of SEP 05 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Helen Jean Hochard

Helen Jean Hochard

HCS Pub. August 9, 16, 2019