STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 006463

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Miriam Zink

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Miriam Sophie Zink, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Miriam Zink

Proposed Name

Miriam Passman

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 26th day of September 2019, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Miriam Zink

Miriam Zink

HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 2019