No. CV 2019 006463
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Miriam Zink
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Miriam Sophie Zink, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Miriam Zink
Proposed Name
Miriam Passman
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 26th day of September 2019, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Miriam Zink
Miriam Zink
HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 2019
