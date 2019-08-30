STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 006670

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mary Louise Chavez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Louise Chavez, Resident of the City of Alb, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Mary Louise Chavez

Proposed Name Lisa M Chavez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 25th day of September 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mary Louise Chavez

Mary Louise Chavez

HCS Pub. August 30, September 6, 2019