No. CV 2019 006670
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mary Louise Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Louise Chavez, Resident of the City of Alb, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Mary Louise Chavez
Proposed Name Lisa M Chavez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 25th day of September 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mary Louise Chavez
Mary Louise Chavez
HCS Pub. August 30, September 6, 2019
