STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRIC COURT

No. CV 2019 05003

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

DEE ROY APODACA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DEE ROY APODACA, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

DEE ROY APODACA

Proposed Name

JOHN LEROY APODACA

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 10 day of September 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Dee Roy Apodaca

HCS Pub. August 9, 16, 2019