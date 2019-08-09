No. CV 2019 05003
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRIC COURT
No. CV 2019 05003
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
DEE ROY APODACA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DEE ROY APODACA, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
DEE ROY APODACA
Proposed Name
JOHN LEROY APODACA
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 10 day of September 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Dee Roy Apodaca
HCS Pub. August 9, 16, 2019
