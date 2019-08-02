No. CV 2019 06067
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 06067
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
CATHERINE GERALDINE CORDOVA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Catherine Geraldine Cordova, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name:
Catherine Geraldine Cordova
Proposed Name:
Geraldine Catherine Cordova
The Petitioner further seeks an amendment of her birth certificate to reflect her proper gender as female.
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 10th day of September 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Catherine G. Cordova
Catherine Geraldine Cordova
HCS Pub. August 2, 9, 2019
0 comments