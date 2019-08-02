STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 06067

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

CATHERINE GERALDINE CORDOVA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Catherine Geraldine Cordova, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:

Current Name:

Catherine Geraldine Cordova

Proposed Name:

Geraldine Catherine Cordova

The Petitioner further seeks an amendment of her birth certificate to reflect her proper gender as female.

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 10th day of September 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Catherine G. Cordova

Catherine Geraldine Cordova

HCS Pub. August 2, 9, 2019