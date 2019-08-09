No. CV 2019 06261
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 06261
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Issa Yusuf Malluf
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Issa Yusuf Malluf, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Issa Yusuf Malluf
Proposed Name
Issa Puccio Noor
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 18th day of September 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Issa Malluf
Issa Malluf
HCS Pub. August 9, 16, 2019
0 comments