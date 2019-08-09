STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 06261

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Issa Yusuf Malluf

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Issa Yusuf Malluf, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Issa Yusuf Malluf

Proposed Name

Issa Puccio Noor

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 18th day of September 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Issa Malluf

Issa Malluf

HCS Pub. August 9, 16, 2019