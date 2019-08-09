No. CV 2019 06274
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 06274
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rachel Cynthia Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rachel Cynthia Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuq., County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rachel Cynthia Martinez
Proposed Name
Rachel Cynthia Rael
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 4th day of September 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rachel Cynthia Rael
Rachel Cynthia Rael
