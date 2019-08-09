STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 06274

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Rachel Cynthia Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rachel Cynthia Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuq., County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Rachel Cynthia Martinez

Proposed Name

Rachel Cynthia Rael

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 4th day of September 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Rachel Cynthia Rael

Rachel Cynthia Rael

HCS Pub. August 9, 16, 2019