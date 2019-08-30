STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 06362

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

LeeAndra Teresa Vigil

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LeeAndra Teresa Vigil, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

LeeAndra Teresa Vigil

Proposed Name

Alejandra Teresa Escamilla

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 10th day of September 2019, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ LeeAndra Teresa Vigil

LeeAndra Teresa Vigil

HCS Pub. August 30, September 6, 2019