No. CV 2019 06454
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 06454
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Richard Michael Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Richard Michael Chavez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Richard Michael Chavez
Proposed Name
Michael Richard Chavez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 18th day of September 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Richard Michael Chavez
Richard Michael Chavez
HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 2019
0 comments