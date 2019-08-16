STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 06454

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Richard Michael Chavez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Richard Michael Chavez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Richard Michael Chavez

Proposed Name

Michael Richard Chavez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 18th day of September 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Richard Michael Chavez

Richard Michael Chavez

HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 2019