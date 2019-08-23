STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 06552

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mayra Zapata

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Aide Mitchel Zapata

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mayra Zapata, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name Aide Mitchel Zapata

Proposed Name Aide Michelle Olvera Zapata

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 4 day of October 2019, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mayra Zapata

Mayra Zapata

HCS Pub. August 23, 30, 2019