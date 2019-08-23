No. CV 2019 06552
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 06552
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mayra Zapata
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Aide Mitchel Zapata
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mayra Zapata, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name Aide Mitchel Zapata
Proposed Name Aide Michelle Olvera Zapata
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 4 day of October 2019, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mayra Zapata
Mayra Zapata
HCS Pub. August 23, 30, 2019
