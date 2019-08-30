STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 06707

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Charmaine Ann Palpallatoc

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Charmaine Ann Palpallatoc, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Charmaine Ann Palpallatoc

Proposed Name Chamie Ann Palpallatoc

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 4th day of October 2019, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/

Charmaine Ann Palpallatoc

HCS Pub. August 30, September 6, 2019