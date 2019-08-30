No. CV 2019 06707
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 06707
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Charmaine Ann Palpallatoc
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Charmaine Ann Palpallatoc, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Charmaine Ann Palpallatoc
Proposed Name Chamie Ann Palpallatoc
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 4th day of October 2019, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/
Charmaine Ann Palpallatoc
HCS Pub. August 30, September 6, 2019
