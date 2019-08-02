No. D-202-CV-2019 006106
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 006106
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lily Koleske
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lily Christine Koleske, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Lily Christine Koleske
Proposed Name
Milo Christian Koleske
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 11th day of September 2019, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lily C Koleske
Lily Koleske
HCS Pub. August 2, 9, 2019
