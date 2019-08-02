STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 006106

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Lily Koleske

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lily Christine Koleske, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Lily Christine Koleske

Proposed Name

Milo Christian Koleske

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 11th day of September 2019, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Lily C Koleske

Lily Koleske

HCS Pub. August 2, 9, 2019