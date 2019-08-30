No. D-202-CV-2019 006715
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 006715
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Chun Ye Lin
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Chun Ye Lin, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Chun Ye Lin
Proposed Name
Jeannie Chunye Linsavage
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 2nd day of October 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Chun-Ye Lin
Chun Ye Lin
HCS Pub. August 30, September 6, 2019
0 comments