STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 006715

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Chun Ye Lin

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Chun Ye Lin, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Chun Ye Lin

Proposed Name

Jeannie Chunye Linsavage

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 2nd day of October 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Chun-Ye Lin

Chun Ye Lin

HCS Pub. August 30, September 6, 2019