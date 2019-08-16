STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 05267

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Leticia Mediano

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Leticia Mediano, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Leticia Mediano

Proposed Name Damian Ortiz

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 10th day of September 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 610

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Leticia Mediano

Leticia Mediano

HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 2019