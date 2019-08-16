No. D-202-CV-2019 05267
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 05267
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Leticia Mediano
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Leticia Mediano, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Leticia Mediano
Proposed Name Damian Ortiz
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 10th day of September 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 610
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Leticia Mediano
Leticia Mediano
HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 2019
