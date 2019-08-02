STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV 2019 05786

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Eddie Tom Baca

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eddie Tom Baca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Eddie Tom Baca

Proposed Name Tom E. Baca

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 6 day of September 2019, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eddie Tom Baca

HCS Pub. August 2, 9, 2019