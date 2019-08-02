No. D-202-CV-2019 06016
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 06016
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kevin Al Baca
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kevin Al Baca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Kevin Al Baca
Proposed Name
Johnny Alfonzo Baca
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 4th day of September 2019, at the hour of 2:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kevin Al Baca
Kevin Al Baca
Kevin Al Baca
HCS Pub. August 2, 9, 2019
