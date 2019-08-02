STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 06016

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Kevin Al Baca

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kevin Al Baca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Kevin Al Baca

Proposed Name

Johnny Alfonzo Baca

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 4th day of September 2019, at the hour of 2:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Kevin Al Baca

Kevin Al Baca

Kevin Al Baca

HCS Pub. August 2, 9, 2019