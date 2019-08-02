No. D-202-CV 2019 06069
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2019 06069
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Christy Dominguez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Sophia Odelia Trujillo
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Christy Julia Dominguez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Sophia Odelia Trujillo
Proposed Name Sophia Odelia Dominguez-Trujillo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 10th day of September 2019, at the hour of 9:30 a.m, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 610
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Christy Dominguez
Christy Dominguez
HCS Pub. August 2, 9, 2019
0 comments