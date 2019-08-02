STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV 2019 06069

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Christy Dominguez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Sophia Odelia Trujillo

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Christy Julia Dominguez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name

Sophia Odelia Trujillo

Proposed Name Sophia Odelia Dominguez-Trujillo

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 10th day of September 2019, at the hour of 9:30 a.m, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 610

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Christy Dominguez

Christy Dominguez

HCS Pub. August 2, 9, 2019