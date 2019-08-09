STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019-06234

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

MARY IRENE CHRISTELLA GALLEGOS

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MARY IRENE CHRISTELLA GALLEGOS, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:

Current Name

Mary Irene Christella Gallegos

Proposed Name

Irene Molina

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Denise Barela-Shepherd, District Judge, on the 10th day of September, 2019, at the hour of 1:20 p.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico in Hearing Room 510.

Respectfully Submitted:

SENIOR CITIZENS’ LAW OFFICE

By: Brwyn Downing, electronic signature

Brwyn Downing

Attorney for Petitioner

4317 Lead Ave. SE, Ste. A

Albuquerque, NM 87108

PH: (505) 265-2300

HCS Pub. August 9, 16, 2019