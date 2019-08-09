No. D-202-CV-2019-06234
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019-06234
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MARY IRENE CHRISTELLA GALLEGOS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MARY IRENE CHRISTELLA GALLEGOS, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
Mary Irene Christella Gallegos
Proposed Name
Irene Molina
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Denise Barela-Shepherd, District Judge, on the 10th day of September, 2019, at the hour of 1:20 p.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico in Hearing Room 510.
Respectfully Submitted:
SENIOR CITIZENS’ LAW OFFICE
By: Brwyn Downing, electronic signature
Brwyn Downing
Attorney for Petitioner
4317 Lead Ave. SE, Ste. A
Albuquerque, NM 87108
PH: (505) 265-2300
HCS Pub. August 9, 16, 2019
0 comments