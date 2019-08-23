STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 06464

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

MORGAN ELIZABETH PRESTON

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MORGAN ELIZABETH PRESTON, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name MORGAN ELIZABETH PRESTON

Proposed Name COREY MARION PRESTON

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 25th day of September 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Morgan Elizabeth Preston

MORGAN ELIZABETH PRESTON

HCS Pub. August 23, 30, 2019