STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 06559

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Kelly Joselyn Bergsbaken

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kelly Joselyn Bergsbaken, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Kelly Joselyn Bergsbaken

Proposed Name Michael Allen Bergsbaken

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 2nd day of October 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Kelly Joselyn Bergsbaken

Kelly Joselyn Bergsbaken

HCS Pub. August 23, 30, 2019