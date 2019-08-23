STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 06595

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

John Joseph Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that John Joseph Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

John Joseph Garcia

Proposed Name

John Joseph Taglialegami

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 12th day of September 2019, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ John Joseph Garcia

John Joseph Garcia

HCS Pub. August 23, 30, 2019