No. D-202-CV-2019 06709
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 06709
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
FEDERICO OLIVARES
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that FEDERICO OLIVARES, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name FEDERICO OLIVARES
Proposed Name FRED OLIVARES
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of OCT 01 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Federico Olivares
FEDERICO OLIVARES
HCS Pub. August 30, September 6, 2019
