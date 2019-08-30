STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 06709

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

FEDERICO OLIVARES

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that FEDERICO OLIVARES, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name FEDERICO OLIVARES

Proposed Name FRED OLIVARES

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of OCT 01 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Federico Olivares

FEDERICO OLIVARES

HCS Pub. August 30, September 6, 2019