Notice of Public Sale

On October 14, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning the undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).

2012 Harley Davidson FLD MC, VIN# 1HDGZM1XCC314487, total amount of charges incurred, $ 1,713.81.

At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

HCS Pub. August 2, 9, 2019