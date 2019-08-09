Notice of Public Sale

On September 23, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 15 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).

1991 Toyota Celica CP, VIN# JT2AT86F3M0056261, total amount of charges incurred, $1,226.32.

1997 Chevrolet Camaro CP, VIN# 2G1FP22K7V2140089, total amount of charges incurred, $1,183.17.

1994 Coachman Catalina Travel Trailer, VIN# 1TC2B1235R1000832, total amount of charges incurred, $1,343.90.

2001 Toyota Corolla 4dr, VIN# 2T1BR12E71C465234, total amount of charges incurred, $1,237.11.

2006 Chrysler Pacifica SV, VIN# 2A4GM68446R682838, total amount of charges incurred, $ 1,158.30.

2007 Chevrolet Impala 4dr, VIN# 2G1WT58K479271107, total amount of charges, $1,291.04.

2008 Mercedes Benz C350 4dr, VIN# WDDGF56X98F136785, total amount of charges incurred, $1,217.53.

2009 Hyundai Accent 3dr, VIN# KMHCM36C89U122692, total amount of charges incurred, $1,694.17.

2012 Mercedes Benz C250 4dr, VIN# WDDGF4HB3CA612367, total amount of charges incurred, $ 1,185.16.

2013 Ford Taurus 4dr, VIN# 1FAHP2E83DG105188, total amount of charges incurred, $1,280.26.

2001 Toyota Corolla 4dr, VIN# 2T1BR12E71C465234, total amount of charges incurred, $1,237.11.

At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

HCS Pub. August 9, 16, 2019