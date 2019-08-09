NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On September 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2003 Infinity QX4 VIN JNRDR09X43W250088. NM license plate LWY371. Last known registered owner is Adam A Marti of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $597.50. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.

HCS Pub. August 9, 16, 2019