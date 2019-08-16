Notice of Public Sale

On September 27, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 15 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).

1993 Ford Ranger PK, VIN# 1FTCR14X3PPA23323, total amount of charges incurred, $1,177.77.

1993 Toyota Camry 4dr, VIN# 4T1SK12E0PU163263, total amount of charges incurred, $1,140.02.

1995 Dodge Dakota PK, VIN# 1B7GG26X2SW905222, total amount of charges incurred, $1,287.64.

2002 Acura MDX UT VIN# 2HNYD18892H505535, total amount of charges incurred, $1,204.74.

2006 Toyota Tacoma PK, VIN# 5TEU42N56Z174354, total amount of charges incurred, $1,217.53.

2007 Ford F150 PK, VIN# 1FTRX12W87KD19350, total amount of charges incurred, $ 1,268.07.

2012 Toyota Tundra PK, VIN# 5TFHY5F16CX254980. Total amount of charges incurred, $1,255.28.

At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 2019