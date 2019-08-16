NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On September 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2015 Buick Verano VIN 1G4PP5SK7F4145135. NM license plate 23806UNM. Last known registered owner is Alicia L Chino of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $5892.13. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.

HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 2019