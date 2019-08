Right Space Storage Coors

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 that Right Space Storage at 2559 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 will sell at public auction all personal property belonging to those individuals as listed and described below. Auction will be held at www.lockerfox.com and will be sold to the highest bidder on Sept. 12th at 9:00a.m.

UNIT #G20: DORIAN R. FRENIERE, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS 8423 BAY MARE AVE SW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 CONTENTS: BINS, BOXES, FURNITURE, HOUSEHOLD GOODS, GUITAR.

UNIT #I17: CHARLES WILKINS III, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS 5023 STARFIRE PL. NW ALBUQUERQUE NM 87120 CONTENTS: PRINTER, REFRIDGERATOR, BOXES, ELECTRONICS, FURNITURE

UNIT #I44: JODY M. GONZALES, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS 10615 BUCK ISLAND RD. SW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 CONTENTS: MATRESS, BAGS, FURNITURE, BINS.

UNIT #I64: NICHOLAS VIGIL, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS 837 PONDEROSA AVE. NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87107 CONTENTS: FURNITURE.

UNIT #J70: ANGELICA F. BELTRAN, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 9607 CENTRAL AVE. NW APT E, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 CONTENTS: GARBAGE BAGS OF CLOTHING, TOYS, HOUSEHOLD GOODS.

UNIT #J79: YVETTE M. BUTLER, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, P O BOX 202, ORANGEBURG SC, 29116 CONTENTS: Furniture, Bins, Luggage.

UNIT # L26: VALERIE B. AGUILAR, LAST KNOW ADDRESS, 2504 HURLEY DR NW, ALBUQUERQUE NM, 87120 CONTENTS: TOOL BOX, FURNITURE, GARBAGE BAGS, HOUSEHOLD GOODS.

UNIT # N95: ANGELICA AGUILAR, LAST KNOW ADDRESS, 623 VISTA LEJOS LN SW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 CONTENTS: LARGE SCREEN TV SHOULDER BAG, MONITOR, DJ. EQUIPMENT.

UNIT # O16: DAVID GUTIERREZ C/O JIM VAN HOOSE, LAST KNOW ADDRESS, 812 CAMINO DON TOMAS BERNALILLO NM, 87004 CONTENTS: FURNITURE, FRIDGE, HOUSEHOLD GOODS.

UNIT # O82: AUDRA K. SCANLAN, ;AST KNOW ADDRESS, P O BOX 3891 MILAN NM, 87021 CONTENTS: SOFA, TABLES, BAGS, STEREO RACK.

HCS Pub. August 23, 30, 2019