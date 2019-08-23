RightSpace Storage Eubank

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 that RightSpace Storage at 4801 Eubank Blvd

NE Albuquerque, NM 87111 will sell at Public auction. Personal property described below belong to those individuals listed below. Auction will be held online at www.lockerfox.com and will be sold to the highest bidder on

SEPT 12, 2019 at 9 a.m.

#10032 Jennifer K. Pritchett; Last known address is 3501 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Unit K-12 Albuquerque, NM 87111; Contents; file cabinet, boxes, totes, dresser, art work, lamp

#10033 Jennifer K. Pritchett; Last known address is 3501 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Unit K-12 Albuquerque, NM 87111; Contents; boxes, totes, table, holiday décor, shelves, rug

Unit # 26013 Fred M. Sherman; Last known address is PO Box 4022 Gallup, NM 87305; Contents; golf clubs, safe, loveseat, craftsman tool chest, cd player, Lrg. dog kennel, bakers rack, tv, trash can, patio chair

HCS Pub. August 23, 30, 2019