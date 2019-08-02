Storage Auction

ALMOST ANYTHING

STORED LEGAL NOTICE

Unit #104 Contents belonging to

Denise Jone

13 Willow Rd.

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Included but not limited to: Boxes and Furniture

Unit #209 Contents belonging to

Daniel Baldonado

1104 Artiaga Ct. SE

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Included but not limited to: Boxes and Furniture

Unit #253 Contents belonging to

Maria Anaya

20 Oney Ln.

Belen, NM 87002

Included but not limited to: Boxes and Furniture

Unit #267 Contents belonging to

Gayle Romeo

2181 NE 38 St.,

Ocala, FL, 34479

Included but not limited to: Boxes and Furniture

HCS Pub. August 2, 9, 2019