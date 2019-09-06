Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 09-23-19 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 103 Lorenzo Lucero 10500 Rafael RD SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Boxes, misc items.

Unit # 226 Danielle I Griego 6600 Bluewater RD NW Apt-I-187 Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Bikes, cabinets, chairs, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 516 David Leyba 1722 Zickert NW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Tool boxes, cabinets, carts, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 523 James H Boswell 11209 Suffolk AVE SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Dolly, golf clubs, shampooer, ladder, weed whacker, rugs, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

HCS Pub. September 6, 13, 2019