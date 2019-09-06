ALMOST ANYTHING STORED
ALMOST ANYTHING
STORED LEGAL NOTICE:
This serves as official
“Notice to Enforce Lien”,
Complete disposition of the
following units located at
3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas
NM 87031. Entire Contents
will be disposed on
September 17th, 2:00PM at
3112 HWY 47,
Los Lunas NM 87031.
Unit #145 Contents belonging to: Laura Moya
1402 Main St. NW. St. B #313
Bosque Farms, NM 87031
Included but not limited to:
Boxes and bags
Unit #149 Contents belonging to: Richard Oakes
861 Purple Aster Ave. SW.
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to:
Boxes and bags
HCS Pub. September 6, 13, 2019
0 comments