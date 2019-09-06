ALMOST ANYTHING STORED

ALMOST ANYTHING

STORED LEGAL NOTICE:

This serves as official

“Notice to Enforce Lien”,

Complete disposition of the

following units located at

3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas

NM 87031. Entire Contents

will be disposed on

September 17th, 2:00PM at

3112 HWY 47,

Los Lunas NM 87031.

Unit #145 Contents belonging to: Laura Moya

1402 Main St. NW. St. B #313

Bosque Farms, NM 87031

Included but not limited to:

Boxes and bags

Unit #149 Contents belonging to: Richard Oakes

861 Purple Aster Ave. SW.

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Included but not limited to:

Boxes and bags

HCS Pub. September 6, 13, 2019