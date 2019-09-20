STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 006736

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Clarence Gabriel Mendiola

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Clarence Gabriel Mendiola, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Clarence Gabriel Mendiola

Proposed Name

Gabriel C. Mendiola

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 3rd day of October 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Clarence Gabriel Mendiola

Clarence Gabriel Mendiola

HCS Pub. September 20, 27, 2019