No. CV 2019 006736
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 006736
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Clarence Gabriel Mendiola
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Clarence Gabriel Mendiola, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Clarence Gabriel Mendiola
Proposed Name
Gabriel C. Mendiola
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 3rd day of October 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Clarence Gabriel Mendiola
Clarence Gabriel Mendiola
HCS Pub. September 20, 27, 2019
0 comments