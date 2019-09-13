STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 007101

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Raymundo Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Danielle Iran Garcia Gaucin

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Raymundo Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name

Danielle Iran Garcia Gaucin

Proposed Name

Daniela Iran Garcia Gaucin

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 4 day of October 2019, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Raymundo Garcia

Raymundo Garcia

HCS Pub. September 13, 20, 2019