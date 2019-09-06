No. CV 2019-03740
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019-03740
IN THE MATTER OF THE
PETITION FOR A CHANGE OF NAME FOR
RAYMOND ARAGON
NOTICE OF HEARING
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to N.M.S.A. 40-8-1 through N.M.S.A 40-8-3 (1978), Petitioner Raymond Aragon, who resides at 5724 Hanover Rd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87105, by and through his attorneys, TRUJILLO DODD, TORRES, O”BRIEN, SANCHEZ LLC (Donna Trujillo Dodd), shall respectfully apply to the Honorable Judge Franchini in the Second Judicial District, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 500 Lomas Blvd. NW, in Albuquerque New Mexico on October 1, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. for a change of Petitioner’s name to Joe D. Aragon, with 5 minutes allocated for hearing.
SUBMITTED BY:
TRUJILLO DODD, TORRES,
O”BRIEN, SANCHEZ LLC
/s/ Donna Trujillo Dodd
By: Donna Trujillo Dodd
Attorneys for Petitioner
507 Roma NW
Albuquerque NM 87102
(505) 245-7200
HCS Pub. September 6, 13, 2019
