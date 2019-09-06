STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019-03740

IN THE MATTER OF THE

PETITION FOR A CHANGE OF NAME FOR

RAYMOND ARAGON

NOTICE OF HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to N.M.S.A. 40-8-1 through N.M.S.A 40-8-3 (1978), Petitioner Raymond Aragon, who resides at 5724 Hanover Rd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87105, by and through his attorneys, TRUJILLO DODD, TORRES, O”BRIEN, SANCHEZ LLC (Donna Trujillo Dodd), shall respectfully apply to the Honorable Judge Franchini in the Second Judicial District, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 500 Lomas Blvd. NW, in Albuquerque New Mexico on October 1, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. for a change of Petitioner’s name to Joe D. Aragon, with 5 minutes allocated for hearing.

SUBMITTED BY:

TRUJILLO DODD, TORRES,

O”BRIEN, SANCHEZ LLC

/s/ Donna Trujillo Dodd

By: Donna Trujillo Dodd

Attorneys for Petitioner

507 Roma NW

Albuquerque NM 87102

(505) 245-7200

HCS Pub. September 6, 13, 2019