No. CV 2019 06787
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 06787
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
William Jefferson Voorhees
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that William Jefferson Voorhees, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
William Jefferson Voorhees
Proposed Name
Jefferson Voorhees
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 24th day of October 2019, at the hour of 9:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ W. Jefferson Voorhees
W. Jefferson Voorhees
HCS Pub. September 27, October 4, 2019
0 comments