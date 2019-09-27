STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 06787

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

William Jefferson Voorhees

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that William Jefferson Voorhees, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

William Jefferson Voorhees

Proposed Name

Jefferson Voorhees

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 24th day of October 2019, at the hour of 9:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ W. Jefferson Voorhees

W. Jefferson Voorhees

HCS Pub. September 27, October 4, 2019