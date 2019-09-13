STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 07100

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Brandon Jamal Wenze-Bullard

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brandon Jamal Wenze-Bullard, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Brandon Jamal Wenze-Bullard

Proposed Name

Brandon Jamal Whitaker-Ross

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 28 day of October 2019, at the hour of 1:20 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Brandon Wenze-Bullard

Brandon Wenze-Bullard

HCS Pub. September 13, 20, 2019