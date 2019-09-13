No. CV 2019 07100
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 07100
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Brandon Jamal Wenze-Bullard
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brandon Jamal Wenze-Bullard, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Brandon Jamal Wenze-Bullard
Proposed Name
Brandon Jamal Whitaker-Ross
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 28 day of October 2019, at the hour of 1:20 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Brandon Wenze-Bullard
Brandon Wenze-Bullard
HCS Pub. September 13, 20, 2019
