No. CV 2019 07103
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Raymond Saiz
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Raymond Saiz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Raymond Saiz
Proposed Name
Frank Raymond Saiz
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 24th day of October 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Raymond Saiz
Raymond Saiz
HCS Pub. September 13, 20, 2019
