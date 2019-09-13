STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 07103

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Raymond Saiz

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Raymond Saiz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Raymond Saiz

Proposed Name

Frank Raymond Saiz

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 24th day of October 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Raymond Saiz

Raymond Saiz

HCS Pub. September 13, 20, 2019