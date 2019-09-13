No. CV 2019 07134
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mary Michelle Boyce
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Michelle Boyce, Resident of the City of Edgewood, N.M., County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Mary Michelle Boyce
Proposed Name
Mary Michelle Pearce
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 30 day of October 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mary Michelle Boyce
Mary Michelle Boyce
HCS Pub. September 13, 20, 2019
