STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 07134

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mary Michelle Boyce

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Michelle Boyce, Resident of the City of Edgewood, N.M., County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Mary Michelle Boyce

Proposed Name

Mary Michelle Pearce

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 30 day of October 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mary Michelle Boyce

Mary Michelle Boyce

HCS Pub. September 13, 20, 2019