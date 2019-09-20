No. CV 2019 07252
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 07252
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Norman Edward Scurlock
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Norman Edward Scurlock, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Norman Edward Scurlock
Proposed Name
Edward Norman Scurlock
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 13 day of November 2019, at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Norman Edward Scurlock
Norman Edward Scurlock
