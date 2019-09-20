No. CV 2019 07268
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sergio Mario Baca
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sergio Mario Baca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Sergio Mario Baca
Proposed Name
Adrastas Andre Da Silva
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 30 day of October 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sergio Baca
Sergio Mario Baca
HCS Pub. September 20, 27, 2019
