STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 07268

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Sergio Mario Baca

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sergio Mario Baca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Sergio Mario Baca

Proposed Name

Adrastas Andre Da Silva

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 30 day of October 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Sergio Baca

Sergio Mario Baca

HCS Pub. September 20, 27, 2019