No. CV 2019 07330
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Robert Jamie Pacheco
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Robert Jamie Pacheco, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Robert Jamie Pacheco
Proposed Name Freddie Robert Pacheco
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 29 day of October 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Freddie Pacheco
Freddie Pacheco
HCS Pub. September 27, October 4, 2019
