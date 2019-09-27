No. CV-2019 07474
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV-2019 07474
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Eleanor Barbara Anaya
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eleanor Barbara Anaya, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Eleanor Barbara Anaya
Proposed Name
Barbara Eleanor Anaya
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPERD, District Judge, on the 6th day of November 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Barbara E. Anaya
Barbara E. Anaya
HCS Pub. September 27, October 4, 2019
