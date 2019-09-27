STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV-2019 07474

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Eleanor Barbara Anaya

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eleanor Barbara Anaya, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Eleanor Barbara Anaya

Proposed Name

Barbara Eleanor Anaya

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPERD, District Judge, on the 6th day of November 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Barbara E. Anaya

Barbara E. Anaya

HCS Pub. September 27, October 4, 2019