STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019-006933

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mary Diana Maes

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Diana Maes, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Mary Diana Maes

Proposed Name Dianne Maes

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 7th day of October 2019, at the hour of 10:10 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mary Diana Maes

Mary Diana Maes

HCS Pub. September 6, 13, 2019