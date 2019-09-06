No. D-202-CV-2019-006933
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019-006933
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mary Diana Maes
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Diana Maes, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Mary Diana Maes
Proposed Name Dianne Maes
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 7th day of October 2019, at the hour of 10:10 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mary Diana Maes
Mary Diana Maes
HCS Pub. September 6, 13, 2019
