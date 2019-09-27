STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 007442

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Amelia Isabel Sherrill

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Amelia Isabel Sherrill, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Amelia Isabel Sherrill

Proposed Name

Amelia Isabel Yona

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 6th day of November 2019, at the hour of 1:20 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Amelia Isabel Sherrill

Amelia Isabel Sherrill

HCS Pub. September 27, October 4, 2019