STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 07102

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Luke Paul Diaz

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Luke Paul Diaz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Luke Paul Diaz

Proposed Name

Candace Pauline Diaz

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 4 day of October 2019, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Luke Paul Diaz

Luke Paul Diaz

HCS Pub. September 13, 20, 2019