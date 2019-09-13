No. D-202-CV-2019 07102
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 07102
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Luke Paul Diaz
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Luke Paul Diaz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Luke Paul Diaz
Proposed Name
Candace Pauline Diaz
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 4 day of October 2019, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Luke Paul Diaz
Luke Paul Diaz
HCS Pub. September 13, 20, 2019
